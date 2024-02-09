Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) EVP James Stewart Gantt Sells 680 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
James Stewart Gantt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 13th, James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00.
Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $247.02 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $258.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
