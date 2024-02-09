Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE MLM opened at $525.41 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $527.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.65 and a 200-day moving average of $457.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.