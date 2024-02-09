Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
