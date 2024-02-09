Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Masco worth $38,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,215,000 after purchasing an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after buying an additional 282,151 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,021,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,875,000 after buying an additional 359,562 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,912,000 after acquiring an additional 94,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $73.32 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

