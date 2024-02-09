Masco (NYSE:MAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.94

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.94 and last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 86939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Masco Price Performance

Masco Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

