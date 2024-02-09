Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 3,459 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.76% of Plexus worth $45,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $2,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 74.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $315,407.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,474.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $315,407.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,474.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,727 shares of company stock worth $2,657,805 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLXS opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

