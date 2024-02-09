Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.14% of Five9 worth $52,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 43.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 327.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

