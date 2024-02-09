Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 19,773 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.93% of Schneider National worth $45,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,028,000 after buying an additional 273,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after buying an additional 227,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after buying an additional 297,850 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

