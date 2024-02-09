Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $41.16 Million Stock Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,088,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,145 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.18% of Thoughtworks worth $41,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 662.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWKS opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.88 million. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

