Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $47.59 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,908,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.82% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $47,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,163,000 after acquiring an additional 307,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $25.42 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,149,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,674,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,022,710 shares of company stock worth $32,756,099 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

