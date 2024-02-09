Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $49.58 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,278,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,119 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.38% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $49,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 70.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 109,743 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,213 shares of company stock worth $1,640,479. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

