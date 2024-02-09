Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $51.49 Million Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,139 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.10% of DoubleVerify worth $51,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $42.34 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,542. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

