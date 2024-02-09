Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $54.07 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.86% of HealthEquity worth $54,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HQY opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.