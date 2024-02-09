Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $60.54 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.28% of Alaska Air Group worth $60,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

