Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $60.77 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.16% of Flowserve worth $60,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

About Flowserve

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

