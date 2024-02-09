Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 21,977 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.13% of Viper Energy worth $50,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,364 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,235,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viper Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,086,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,265,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $31.72 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

