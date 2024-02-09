Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 286 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.53% of TopBuild worth $42,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TopBuild by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,196,000 after purchasing an additional 73,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $390.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $391.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.01 and its 200-day moving average is $300.52.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

