Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 734,851 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 734,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.47% of Boston Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

