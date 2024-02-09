Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,225,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769,282 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.35% of ExlService worth $62,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 944.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 400.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 453.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 426.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

