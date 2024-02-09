Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.89% of Gildan Activewear worth $43,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.32.

GIL stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

