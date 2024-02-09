Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 23,832 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,832 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.94% of TriMas worth $40,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,142,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,909,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,421,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $24.40 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

