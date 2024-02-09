Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 245,991 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,991 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.87% of Expro Group worth $48,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter worth $450,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 202.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,744 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 139.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Expro Group Stock Up 1.4 %

XPRO stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,756.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $25.04.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

