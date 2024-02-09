Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 44,117 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.20% of ESAB worth $50,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in ESAB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ESAB by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ESAB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $40,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,296.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $40,715.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,296.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,643 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

ESAB Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ESAB opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

