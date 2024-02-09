Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 81,249 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,249 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.40% of Timken worth $72,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

