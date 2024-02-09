Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 95,213 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,483,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.34% of Air Lease worth $58,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Air Lease by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

