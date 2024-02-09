Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.53% of Match Group worth $57,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Match Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

