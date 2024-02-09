Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

