Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $882.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at $2,530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at $517,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

