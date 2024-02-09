Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Insider Jane Stewart Acquires 61,481 Shares of Stock

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) insider Jane Stewart purchased 61,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,288.73 ($25,434.04).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Performance

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 stock opened at GBX 31.60 ($0.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.31. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 30.60 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.94 million, a PE ratio of 3,260.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

