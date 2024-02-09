Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE MTX opened at $69.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $993,831.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,869,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

