MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,033,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,522,000 after buying an additional 306,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.19%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,783 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

