Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $651.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $737.07 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $760.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $609.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.15. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,496 shares of company stock valued at $101,797,797. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

