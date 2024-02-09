Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick Purchases 5,000 Shares

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Monro Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $974.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $55.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $317.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Monro

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Monro’s payout ratio is 104.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Monro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

