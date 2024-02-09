Morgan Stanley Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMA. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.98.

NYSE CMA opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.29. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comerica by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

