Morgan Stanley Increases Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $61.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Webster Financial stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

