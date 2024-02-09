National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First National Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.83.

First National Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

FN opened at C$39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 125,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,763,882.84. 71.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.35%.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.