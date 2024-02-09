National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$5.92 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$129,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $318,477. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

