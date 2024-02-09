National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 110,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

