National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

CG opened at C$6.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.53. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.17 and a 1 year high of C$10.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

