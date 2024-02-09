National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.61.

NYSE:TECK opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

