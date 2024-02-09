National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.45.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$16.29 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$13.35 and a 12 month high of C$20.20. The stock has a market cap of C$6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.03.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$176,378.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$176,378.00. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total transaction of C$1,811,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,791 shares of company stock worth $4,419,507. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

