National Bank Financial Weighs in on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

TSE KNT opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.15. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$8.29.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

