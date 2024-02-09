National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $484.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.94. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

