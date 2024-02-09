National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $484.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.94. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

