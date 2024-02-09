NatWest Group (NWG) to Release Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th.
NatWest Group Stock Down 1.2 %
NWG opened at $5.52 on Friday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.
NatWest Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWG
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
