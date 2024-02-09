NatWest Group (NWG) to Release Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th.

NWG opened at $5.52 on Friday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 63.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

