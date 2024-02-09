Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $9.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.98.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $326,910.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,336,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,584,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,745 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,462,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

