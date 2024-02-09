Neil Rogan Acquires 11,437 Shares of Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Stock

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IATGet Free Report) insider Neil Rogan acquired 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £34,196.63 ($42,869.04).

Invesco Asia Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco Asia Trust stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 309.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.87 million, a PE ratio of 915.63 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 283 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.34 ($4.67).

About Invesco Asia Trust

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.