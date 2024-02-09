Neil Rogan Acquires 11,437 Shares of Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) insider Neil Rogan acquired 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £34,196.63 ($42,869.04).

Invesco Asia Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco Asia Trust stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 309.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.87 million, a PE ratio of 915.63 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 283 ($3.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 372.34 ($4.67).

About Invesco Asia Trust

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

