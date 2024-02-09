Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) & IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Financial Comparison

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IG Group and Netcapital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IG Group N/A N/A N/A $0.41 22.55 Netcapital $8.94 million 0.24 $2.95 million $0.47 0.33

This table compares IG Group and Netcapital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Netcapital has higher revenue and earnings than IG Group. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IG Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IG Group and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IG Group N/A N/A N/A Netcapital 28.60% 6.91% 6.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of IG Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Netcapital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Netcapital beats IG Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands. It also provides exchange-traded derivatives under the tastytrade, an online brokerage and investor education platform; and Spectrum, a multilateral trading facility. In addition, the company offers stock trading and investment services that include share, commodities, equities, and fixed-income assets under IG brand. Further, it provides content and education solutions, such as daily live programming, news and original content, and webinars and tutorials under IG, tastylive, and DailyFX brands. Additionally, the company offers spread betting, CFD trading, foreign exchange and market risk management, data distribution, software development and support, financing, foreign exchange, market making, stock and exchange-traded funds trading, and translation services, as well as issues turbo warrants. IG Group Holdings plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

