Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy Sells 980 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $131,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matt Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $180,543.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NBIX opened at $134.42 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.69.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

