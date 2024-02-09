Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.69.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $134.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $179,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total value of $179,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,831.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.