New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,402 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 112.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $40.31 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.