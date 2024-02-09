New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

